Bhopal: Retired PWD employee found dead, probe on

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired employee of Public Works Department (PWD) was found dead at his residence in Ayodhya Nagar on Sunday noon, the police said.

The police added that the cause behind his death was not known and probe was on to ascertain the same.

Station house officer Nilesh Awasthi said that the man who was found dead at his house had been identified as Bahadur Singh Anodiya (68). He retired from PWD eight years back. His wife live with their son in Gurgaon.

The mother-son duo was unable to contact Anodiya for past three days after which they told the neighbours to check. When Anodiya’s neighbours entered his house, they found his body lying on the bed. The house was also stinking, as the body had decomposed.

The cops were informed. The police learnt that Anodiya was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. Probe is on to ascertain the reason behind his death, the police said.