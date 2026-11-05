Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder Case: Caretaker Claims He Slit Rakesh Agrawal's Throat With Shaving Blade, Weapon Still Missing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The caretaker accused of murdering retired IAS official Rakesh Agrawal has told police that he used a shaving blade to slit the officer's throat. However, the police have yet to recover the weapon.

Kumar was arrested in a brief encounter with police on Tuesday. He had murdered Agrawal at his residence in Suraj Nagar on September 30.

A magistrate visited the accused at Hamidia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot injury. Investigators will question him about the motive behind the murder, the recovery of the weapon used and the people who may have helped him during his escape.

Police officials said the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear. However, during preliminary questioning, Kumar has claimed that he killed Agrawal because he did not like his behaviour.

Apart from the murder case, police have registered an attempt to murder case against Kumar on the complaint of sub-inspector OP Raghuvanshi.

According to police, Kumar, who was arrested in Agra, attempted to snatch the sub-inspector's service pistol while trying to escape from police custody in Bhopal.

During the ensuing scuffle, he received a gunshot injury to his leg. The police have seized the service pistol involved in the incident.

Trying to mislead cops

The accused Varun Kumar is continuously trying to mislead investigators. He starts speaking in Hindi when questioned but soon turns to using broken sentences in English, which remain incomprehensible to police.

Police officials said he was deliberately trying to misguide the investigation. However, during questioning, he confessed that he took the job of caretaker as it gave him access to people's houses for theft.