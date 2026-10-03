Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder: 500 CCTV Cameras, 15 Police Teams, 4 States But Suspect Still Elusive | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite examining footage from more than 500 CCTV cameras and deploying 15 police teams across four states, investigators are yet to trace Varun Kumar, the caretaker suspected to be involved in the murder of retired IAS official Rakesh Agrawal at his residence in Ratibad on Wednesday.

Three days after the gruesome murder, police teams are conducting searches and questioning people associated with Varun in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab.

Investigators have also examined CCTV footage from Bhopal, Agra, Beena and other possible routes that Varun may have taken after fleeing the city.

Retired IAS official Rakesh Agrawal was found murdered with his throat slit at his residence on Wednesday morning.

His caretaker Varun Kumar was found missing after the crime. His trail led investigators to Beena and Agra, where he allegedly met an acquaintance before disappearing.

Police have recovered the mobile phone stolen from Agrawal, as Varun sold it to an acquaintance in Agra. The recovery has provided investigators with a potential lead, but Varun's whereabouts remain unknown.

Investigators suspect that Varun may be using a new mobile phone and SIM card or has stopped using a phone altogether to avoid being tracked. This has made it difficult for police to establish his current location.

Police have questioned Varun's father, sister, friends, relatives and other acquaintances in an effort to establish his movements after the murder. However, investigators have not found any fresh contact or communication from him.

Additional DCP, Crime, Shailendra Singh Chauhan said police raids and searches were underway in all four states. The CCTV footage of his possible escape routes is being examined to trace his whereabouts.

Police teams are keeping watch in his native place in Nabha, Punjab, while his photograph has been circulated to police stations along the suspected escape routes to help identify and trace him.

Police are also investigating a possible financial motive. Investigators are examining Agrawal's financial transactions with several people to determine whether any of them had a connection with the murder.