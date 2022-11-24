Bhopal: Retd govt official calls up son after consuming acid, dies

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A retired government official consumed acid and then called up his son telling that he has taken the extreme step. The family rushed him to hospital, however, he died during treatment, said Gandhi Nagar police on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Arun Sharma told Free Press that the deceased identified as Murlidhar Tejwani (65), was a resident of Gandhi Nagar area. A retired government official, Tejwani, was assisting his son in his business. He used to runs a garment store in Bairagarh market.

On Wednesday around 5 pm, Tejwani called up his son telling that he had consumed acid and was sitting at a cremation ground in Bairagarh. His son and others rushed to the spot and then took him to a private hospital. The man died during treatment. The police have not found any suicide note.

The police have registered a case and started investigations. People known to the family said that their financial condition was sound and no dispute in the family or with business associates has come to fore so far.