e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Retd govt official calls up son after consuming acid, dies

Bhopal: Retd govt official calls up son after consuming acid, dies

The man, who was helping his son run a garment store, called him up from cremation ground informing about his consuming acid

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A retired government official consumed acid and then called up his son telling that he has taken the extreme step. The family rushed him to hospital, however, he died during treatment, said Gandhi Nagar police on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Arun Sharma told Free Press that the deceased identified as Murlidhar Tejwani (65), was a resident of Gandhi Nagar area. A retired government official, Tejwani, was assisting his son in his business. He used to runs a garment store in Bairagarh market.

On Wednesday around 5 pm, Tejwani called up his son telling that he had consumed acid and was sitting at a cremation ground in Bairagarh. His son and others rushed to the spot and then took him to a private hospital. The man died during treatment. The police have not found any suicide note.

The police have registered a case and started investigations. People known to the family said that their financial condition was sound and no dispute in the family or with business associates has come to fore so far.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: In the past 6 months, 1511 drivers charged for drinking and driving in Bhopal
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2020: No appointment order to be issued without HC’s permission

POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2020: No appointment order to be issued without HC’s permission

Bhopal: Post of MP SEC becomes home to rehabilitate retired IAS officers

Bhopal: Post of MP SEC becomes home to rehabilitate retired IAS officers

Bhopal: Encroachments on railway land , along tracks removed

Bhopal: Encroachments on railway land , along tracks removed

Bhopal: Mobile court issues challans to encroachers at New Market, traders shut shop in protest

Bhopal: Mobile court issues challans to encroachers at New Market, traders shut shop in protest