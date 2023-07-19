Bhopal: Restore Recognition Of Ganga Jamna School: Parents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of parents whose children study in Ganga Jamna English Medium Higher Secondary School in Damoh have asked state government to restore school’s recognition with immediate effect.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Commissioner, Public Instructions, saying that the school’s recognition was suspended on false grounds. They handed over a copy of the memorandum to principal secretary Manish Rastogi at Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday. They also met principal secretary, school education, Rashmi Arun Shami. The recognition of the school was revoked last month following allegations that the school followed Islamic practices, forced students and teachers to convert and asked Hindu girl students to wear head scarf.

In the memorandum, parents stated that more than 1,200 children from poor and backward families studied in the school, that the school provided quality education at reasonable fee and was located in an area inhabited by families of limited means. The parents in memorandum said students’ future was in jeopardy as they already lost one-and-a-half-months of studies. They said school had adequate number of rooms, labs and computers. A bus is not needed as most students live nearby.

One of the parents told Free Press that it was wrongly alleged that Muslim culture was promoted in school and girls were forced to wear head scarf. She also said that no religious prayer was recited nor any child was forced to convert to Islam or follow its beliefs.

