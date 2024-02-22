Bhopal: Restaurant Electrician Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An electrician at the Winds and Waves restaurant in Shyamla Hills died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Yashwant Yadav, 24.

On Wednesday night, a restaurant employee called up Yadav’s family members and informed them that Yadav had fallen unconscious while working and was being taken to a hospital. His kin rushed to the hospital, where they were told that Yadav had died.

Yadav’s father Hemraj told the police that he was given Rs 50,000 by the restaurant management for performing his last rites. When enquired about the reason behind Yadav’s death, he was told that the man was electrocuted while working. The police said that prima facie, the death appears to be due to electrocution, but Yadav’s body has been sent for post-mortem to clear the air surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, following Yadav’s death, his kin on Thursday morning blocked the road on the Royal market square demanding a fair probe into the case. They alleged foul play by the employees of the restaurant and said they were hiding something. This led to traffic snarls in the area. Additional DCP Shalini Dixit reached the spot and convinced Yadav’s family members to end the sit-in.