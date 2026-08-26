Bhopal Residents Brave Rain, Hold Candlelight March Against Commercial Outlets In Residential Areas | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local traders hit by Bhopal Municipal Corporation's drive to close businesses in residential areas staged protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

They prayed to Mahatma to grant wisdom, good sense to the state government to solve their problems.

Organised by Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the protest was led by its president Govind Goyal. The protesters said blaming the Supreme Court for the drive would not help. The state government should find a solution.

“Notices have been issued to 60,000 commercial establishments to shut them down. Even if we assume that each establishment employs just one person, the move will affect 1.20 lakh individuals.

And if the family of each of them has four members, it will create a bread-and-butter problem for six lakh people. What will the traders do? Where will they go?” Goyal said.

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Ajay Devnani said that the ruling BJP often talked of Gujarat Model.

In Gujarat, commercial activities in residential areas have been regularised after paying a compounding fee. “Gujarat Model should be implemented in Bhopal too,” he added.

Prabodh Deo, a retired CGM of MP State Industries Development Corporation, who was among the protesters blamed government for the situation. “The last Master Plan of Bhopal was prepared in 1991.

At the time, the city’s population was 0 lakh and diesel tempos were the key means of transport. Now, Bhopal is home to around 40 lakh people and we have got Metro train.

But the government is yet to come out with a new Master Plan. Had a new Master Plan been implemented, this problem wouldn't have arisen,” he said.

“I am running shop for the past 21 years. I have a Gumasta licence, commercial power connection and BMC licence. And now they are telling me that my shop is illegal,” said Anil Gupta who runs a garments shop in Sonagiri.

Candlelight march against commercial outlets in residential zone

Members of the Shivaji Nagar Residents' Association staged protest against commercial outlets in residential areas by organising a peaceful candlelight march in the city on Wednesday evening.

Women also took to streets in rain to register their protest, expressing concern that commercial activities in residential areas are severely disrupting public peace and safety.

The march was led by local corporator Yogendra Singh Guddu Chauhan and saw heavy participation from residents of Machna Colony and No. 5 Market.

The protest route stretched from Rajiv Gandhi School in Machna Colony to No. 5 Police Booth, opposite petrol pump.

Residents urged the administration to immediately relocate the shops from the government residential area to a properly designated commercial zone, ensure safety of women and children, and restore peace and order to the neighbourhood.