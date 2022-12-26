Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has taken a decision to attach a researcher with ministers. This will help in getting updated information of various works, programmes and desired results of development and public welfare schemes can be achieved.

Moreover, the government will also take information of implementation of schemes by deploying fifteen ‘CM Jan Seva Mitra’ in every development block. Madhya Pradesh will also sign an agreement with Indian Government’s Capacity Building Commission.

The aforesaid decisions were taken in the ‘Chintan Shivir- Amrit Kaal Mein Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ held at the CM House on Monday. It was organised to enhance the capacity building of ministers.

Addressing the concluding session, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said one CM Fellow will be attached in every district which will provide necessary help to the minister in-charge.

Every month, public welfare schemes will be reviewed department wise so that the working style of departments gets enhanced. In this regard, Group of Ministers and Group of Officers should sit together and formulate a solid arrangement. Four Group of Ministers for physical infrastructure, good governance, health education, economy and employment are permanent and they will continue to work to accelerate the development works.

New Youth Policy is coming on January 13 after which new Cooperative Policy would be introduced. He said for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, four groups were formed. After the plan made for 2023, the next target is to be fixed for the year 2047. Prime Minister has taken India on the path of 5 trillion economy. Madhya Pradesh will work to contribute $550 billion.

A serious discussion took place between the specialists from Government of India and Ministers at Samatva Building in CM House. GoI’s Capacity Building Commission member Dr R Balasubramaniam, secretary Hemang Jani etc addressed the programme.