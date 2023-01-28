Bhopal: Republic Day celebrated with gaiety across state

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Educational institutions, government offices and political outfits across the state celebrated 74th Republic Day with gaiety. The national flag was hoisted, and cultural events were held on the occasion, although it rained heavily.

Rain fails to dampen people’s enthusiasm

Chhatarpur: Heavy rain and chilly winds failed to deter the people of Chhatarpur district from celebrating the occasion. Collector of the district Sandeep GR hoisted the national flag and took the salute at Baburam Chaturvedi stadium. The collector inspected the parade with superintendent of police Sachin Sharma and Commander of Special Armed Forces Balveer Singh. The personnel of the 29th Special Armed Forces, district police, home guards and NCC cadets took part in the parade. Former minister Lalita Yadav, chairperson of the district Panchayat Vidyadevi Agnihotri and other people were present during the parade.