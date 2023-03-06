Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sonali Chauhan from Bhopal along with Mansi Jain from Indore and Yash Sharma from Dewas represented Madhya Pradesh in National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF). The Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, organised the two-day event at the Central Hall of Parliament House. The youths were honoured by the union minister of state for home and youth affairs, Nishit Pramanik. The event concluded on Sunday.

Sonali said that it was a historic opportunity to participate in the event as we sat in the central hall of the Parliament House. “We got the opportunity to know and listen to the views of the participants from all the states of India. I thank Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Youth Program Sports for give us this opportunity.”

At the closing ceremony on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur addressed the youths and congratulated them.

Out of two-lakh, 85 youths from 29 states were selected in the National Youth Parliament Contest. Participants from across the country presented their views on various subjects, and they were also taken on a tour of the Parliament and India Gate. This was the fourth National Youth Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat' that the youth parliament should be organised to develop leadership potential among the youths.