Bhopal Reports 7 Fires In 12 Hours, Lalghati Furniture Shops Gutted, Old-Age Home Blaze Sparks Panic | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven fire incidents were reported across Bhopal in just 12 hours, including major blazes at a furniture shop in Lalghati and a garbage heap at Karond vegetable market.

A fire in the open area of an old-age home in Shahjahanabad also triggered panic on Saturday evening, prompting an immediate firefighting response.

The major fire broke out around midnight on Friday at a sofa and furniture shop and its warehouse in Lalghati. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing adjoining shops and a house behind the establishment. Large quantities of furniture, foam, mattresses and finished sofas were destroyed.

Eyewitnesses said the fire had spread to neighbouring shops by the time he reached the spot. Shopkeepers and local residents scrambled to salvage their belongings as flames engulfed the premises.

Four fire tenders from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation(BMC), along with teams from Bairagarh, Fatehgarh and Gandhi Nagar fire stations, were involved in firefighting operations. The blaze was eventually brought under control. The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Fire at Karond Mandi, Old-age home

A major fire broke out in a garbage heap near Karond vegetable market, requiring fire tenders from Gandhi Nagar and Kabadkhana fire stations.

Another fire erupted in the bushes in the open area of an old-age home at Golghar in Shahjahanabad. Two tenders from Fatehgarh and one from Kabadkhana were deployed to control the flames.

5 other incidents reported

Other fires were reported at a house in Nehru Nagar-Kotra Sultanabad, an electricity pole behind the Tata showroom in Vijay Nagar, Lalghati, and a distribution transformer near Old Saifia College in Kohefiza.

A garbage heap behind an Indian Oil petrol pump on Khajuri Road also caught fire. Fire personnel responded to all locations and brought the situations under control. No casualty details were immediately available.