Bhopal: Relish eco tea, Turkish ice cream, crispy momos at ‘Bhoj Food Fest’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites will be able to enjoy Eco Tea, Turkish Ice Cream and different varieties of crispy momos in the five-day ‘Bhoj Food Fest’, beginning from May 31 at Bittan Market Ground. The Eco Tea will be served in edible cups made of rice starch.

The food fest is a part of the celebrations of ‘Bhopal Gaurav Diwas’. The fest is being organised jointly for the first time by district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Some vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from the city’s leading home-grown food outlets including Bapu Ki Kutia, Manohar Dairy, Sagar Gaire, Hakim, Zamzam, Top-n-Town, Day Coffee, Taste of India will also be served in the fest.

“We have picked the outlets which started from Bhopal and have earned a name for themselves. The idea is to make food from these leading local outlets available at one place,” said spokesperson of district administration Ritesh Sharma.

The Indian Coffee House, MPTDC’s Palash Residency and Institute of Hotel Management will also have their stalls at the fest.

People can also experience dining sitting on cots at dhabas here. Around 50 stalls will be set up at the Fest, which will be open from 6.30 pm to 11.00 pm. On June 2, Millet Day will be celebrated at the Fest and all the stalls will offer at least one millet dish. Besides, cultural events will also be held at the Food Fest every evening. Live demonstrations of the making of painting and clay items will also be organised.

Shreya Ghoshal’s live concert on June 1

The Bhopal Gaurav Diwas Celebrations will begin with ‘Gaurav Daud’ on May 31. It will be followed by a Water Carnival on the Upper Lake, where banana rides, parasailing and Jet Ski Ride will be held from 8am. Live concert of playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will be at Lal Parade Ground on June 1 from 9.30pm. On the same day, dance drama ‘Mahakal Sanstuti,’ Bhopal's pride story by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, the performance of comedian Krishna Abhishek and Swadesh Lahri will also be held. There will be a Laser Show on June 1.