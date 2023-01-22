Bhopal: Religion and science never come in each other’s way, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that religion and science never cut each other’s path, rather they support each other.

India has rich ancient tradition of science and ancient sages have contributed immensely in science. It was India which gave zero and decimal to world, he said while inaugurating 8th India International Science Festival 2022 at MANIT Institute in Bhopal.

He said that India had a rich heritage and was regarded as mother of geo knowledge as well as scientific tradition. “7,000 years ago, the idea of an aeroplane was conceived in the Ramayana period. The Atom theory of Maharishi Kanad, the astronomical theories of Bhaskaracharya are proof of ancient Indian intelligence,” he added.

The CM further said that Varanasi and Takshashila were the big centres of medicine science. The contribution of Maharishi Sushrut and Charak in medicine science was incomparable. “We get information about ‘Navagraha’ from ‘Aryabhata’ and ‘Varahamihira’,” he added.

He said that there were ample opportunities for innovation in Madhya Pradesh. More than 2,600 startups have started in the state in a year.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said India never faced dearth of talent but probably suitable atmosphere was missing for science. Earlier Science work was not taken seriously. Now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, atmosphere has changed.

Talking about the innovations and start ups taking wings under Modi regime, he stated that 1,600 rules were scrapped by the Modi government as they were impediment and irrelevant in progress of the country.

Science Minister Omprakash Saklecha, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Professor Ajay Sood, General Secretary of Vigyan Bharti Professor Sudhir Bhadoria etc were also present. India International Science Festival has been organised jointly by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, state government etc.

