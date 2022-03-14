Bhopal: Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers through forestry intervention

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Detailed Project Report (DPR) on rejuvenation of 13 rivers through forestry intervention was officially released in New Delhi on Monday on eve of International Day of Action For Rivers.

The DPRs for 13 major rivers of India namely Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej, Yamuna, Brahmaputra, Mahanadi, Narmada, Krishna, Godavari, Cauvery and Luni were prepared by Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun and its regional institutes.

Tropical Forest Research Institute, Jabalpur, prepared the DPR on rejuvenation of Narmada river through forestry intervention.

The goal of the project was to manage the river ecosystem particularly in riverscape area with the aim of achieving perennial and pure flow of water through forestry intervention. Total financial outlay of 5-year implementation project has been estimated at Rs 2127.28 crore.

The DPR was prepared after consultation of stakeholders from different organisations such as State Forest Departments, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, local universities, Narmada Valley Development Authority, municipal corporations and civil society.

Different site-specific forestry intervention models were developed for sites, which were identified for treatment in natural, agricultural and urban landscapes. In all, 51 forestry intervention models were developed for Narmada river that flows through Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State MOEF&CC released the DPR in New Delhi on Monday.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:46 PM IST