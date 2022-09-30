Bhopal: 'Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' as a historical event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal conservator of forest (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, forest department, Madhya Pradesh, Jasbir Singh Chouhan termed 'Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' a historical event. He made an appeal for conservation of Cheetah. Chouhan was speaking at an event to mark the 25th Foundation Day of Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal on Thursday.

A temporary exhibition on 'Wonder World of Butterflies' was inaugurated. Evolution of butterflies, Anatomy of butterflies, Life cycle of butterflies, Defence mechanisms of butterflies, Feeding behaviour, Migration, Ecological role of butterflies, Conservation measures, Relationship between butterflies and human lifestyle etc. were displayed in this exhibition. Chief guest Chouhan informed the students about the different species of butterflies.

A three publications of the museum including 'Wonder World of Butterflies' bilingual on detailing the information on butterflies and 'Cheetah - An Introduction' in Hindi and English which details the interesting information on Cheetah were released. Prize and certificates to winners of various competitions, organised by the museum, were also held.

National Anthem in sign language

Besides, a painting competition for the hearing impaired was organised for the students of class 5th to 8th and 9th to 12th in two categories themed on 'Eco-friendly Life'. 98 students from Asha Niketan Higher Secondary School for the deaf, Arera Colony, Bhopal participated in the competition. The entire guest and other dignitaries presented the National Anthem while the Hearing Impaired students presented the National Anthem in sign language.