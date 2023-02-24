Bhopal: Registration of vehicles ferrying adulterated food may be cancelled

Bhopal: Central team in Bhopal on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Holi festival, Food and Drugs Department has tightened noose around people selling adulterated food. The FDA will write to Regional Transport Office to cancel vehicle’s registration if found ferrying adulterated mawa or other food items, officials said.

Meanwhile, a team from Union Health Ministry arrived in Bhopal on Friday and reviewed the food testing system in the state, inspected the State Food Testing Laboratory (Idgah Hills) and Mobile Food Testing Laboratory.

The team also reviewed resources currently available in the laboratories and their utilisation whose report will be submitted to Union government. They also inspected food business establishments.

State FDA designated officer DK Verma said, “Central team visited state as well as district level labs and reviewed their working. After Rajasthan, team came to Bhopal.”

According Sharma, FDA has stepped up efforts to prevent sale of adulterated food ahead of Holi festival. “If adulterated food is seized, vehicles ferrying them will also be seized. We will write to RTO to cancel their registration,” he said.

