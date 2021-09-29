Bhopal: Regional Museum of Natural History gets a 'Gallery on Skelton' and Public Corner

BHOPAL: Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal inaugurated the permanent exhibition ‘Gallery on Skelton’ and ‘Public Corner’ on Wednesday on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the museum.

The Chief Guest of the event Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Forest Department, Madhya Pradesh and Guest of honour Jasbir Singh Chouhan, IFS Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Production) Forest Department, Madhya Pradesh and Subrat Mohapatra, IFS Deputy Director General, Integrated Regional Centre, Bhopal Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India.

Besides, the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour released the museum publication on “Grassland Ecosystem” in Hindi and English. Scientist-in-charge of the museum Manoj Kumar Sharma, Scientist-C and Coordinator, Beenish Rafat, Scientist-C , Manik Lal Gupta and all staff members were present.

Painting contest on ‘Wild Animals of India’

The museum has announced an online painting competition on ‘Wild Animals of India’ for the students of age up to 10 years. Interested students may send their paintings in (JPEG Format) along with the details of their name, date of birth, class, school name, name of the guardian, residential address, mobile number, email address and also add the text as “This painting was created by me on the given theme during September 29 to October 2, 2021 and all particulars written in this paper are true to the best of my knowledge” written on a paper (JPEG Format) through email (rmnhbpleducation@yahoo.com) on or before October 2, 2021. Only one entry per participant will be allowed.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:17 PM IST