Bhopal: Reflection Natya Mahotsav; Birsa Munda’s battle for jal, jungle, zameen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play 'Abua Disum Abua Raj Birsa Munda,' was staged at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Monday- the third-day of a five-day Reflection Natya Mahotsav.

The Reflection Society for Performing Art and Culture organised the drama fest which began from July 30, in collaboration with the ministry of culture.

Written by Satish Dave, directed by Rajkumar Raikwar, the play was presented by Ramkrishna Repertoire Cultural and Social Society. It was shown in the play that how a Birsa Munda did human service by becoming a Jannayak for the sake of jal (water), jungle (forest), zameen (land).

Birsa Munda was a tribal freedom fighter, religious leader, and tribal hero who belonged to the Munda tribe. He spearheaded a tribal religious millenarian movement that arose in the Bengal Presidency (now Jharkhand) in the late 19th century, during the British Raj, thereby making him an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement. The revolt mainly concentrated in the Munda belt of Khunti, Tamar, Sarwada and Bandgaon.

Divyansh Singh played the lead role of Birsa Munda. The music of the play was composed by Abhishek Dubey.

