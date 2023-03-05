Bhopal: Reema Makhija wins Women Heritage Car Rally

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reema Makhija, Rano Sokhi, and Faiqua Zaman won the first, the second and third positions respectively in Women Heritage Car Rally contest.

Begums of Bhopal and Raag Bhopali organised the rally in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on the theme Digit All under Aagaz -2 in the city on Sunday.

Commissioner, handlooms and handicrafts, Anubha Shrivastava and AMD MP Tourism Vivek Shrotiya flagged off the rally from Raag Bhopali emporium in Bittan Market that ended at Ashoka Lake View Drive Inn. There were 35 participating vehicles in 18.5-km rally in which 150 women participated. The main objective of the rally was to celebrate International Women's Day and Holi. The vehicles were decorated on the lines of this year's theme - Digit All: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Holi was played with herbal gulal prepared by women SHG. Prizes were given to the winners in different categories in the car rally. Nikita Delouri, Deepa Soni and Nitya Talreja secured the first, the second and third position respectively in Best Decorator Car category whereas Samya Akhtar -Uzma Salman and Meera Saluja in Most Meaningful Theme category.

Safia Ali, Sarah Alim, Nitya Talreja and Anita Choudhary got the first, the second and third position respectively in Best Dressed category whereas Najia Ansari, Aiman Sohail and Sharbani Banerjee were awarded as most enthusiastic team and Public Choice Prize categories respectively. Smita Bharadwaj (Secretary, MP Human Rights Commission) was chief guest at culmination ceremony.