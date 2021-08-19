Bhopal: Red alert for heavy rain as state stares at 0.6% deficit

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Weatherman issued red alert warning for heavy rain in entire Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Divisions which are likely to experience heavy rain are Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar, Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal, said Met department officials.

Besides, various districts like Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsingpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Betul and Dhar are likely to experience heavy rain.

Till Thursday evening, the state had recorded 0.6% below normal rainfall. Madhya Pradesh recorded 648mm while the normal rainfall is 648.4mm. So it is slightly below the normal in the state.

A Monsoon trough is passing through Gwalior and Sidhi to North-east Bay of Bengal indicating monsoon to be active in state. However, low pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh has weakened. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over this area and is expected to move to West or Northwest direction towards Northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

However, a few areas of the state have recorded above normal rainfall. While Guna has recorded 122% above normal rain, Sheopur has received 131% more than normal downpour. Against normal of 490.4mm rain, Sheopur has till date recorded 1,133 mm rain. Similarly, Guna has received 1347.8mm of rain against normal of 608.4 mm.

Indore has reported 27% deficient rain so far after receiving 406.8 mm of rain against normal of 558.1mm. Bhopal too has reported below normal rain as the city has received 644mm rain against normal of 670mm.

Singrauli has recorded 12cm rain while Seoni Malwa recorded 11cm and Agar 9cm of rain in last 24 hours. Similarly, Karanjia and Mahidpur recorded 7cm rain each while Shajapur, Anuppur and Simaria recorded 6cm of rain each,

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells are possible over Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:21 PM IST