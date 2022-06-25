Bhopal: Recover training expenses from the absentees, directs DHE

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has issued instructions to recover training expenses incurred on absentee professors scheduled to get training in the Learning Management System (LMS) workshop scheduled next week, said an official of the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

The order issued by the commissioner of higher education, Deepak Singh on Friday, clearly mentioned that professors, assistant professors, librarian, sports officer and sports officers- who are scheduled to attend the training workshop should remain sincere about it.

“If any of the participants fail to remain present in the programme then the cost of training for that individual will be recovered from their salary. The decision has been taken in view of general trends that were observed till now,” said Singh.

The training gains importance as it is being organised under the recently implemented New Education Policy (NEP) to introduce new and vocational courses for the students.

Intricacies on pedagogy and course curriculum for four new courses besides personality development will be discussed during the workshop. The personality development programme also forms an important constituent of four other subjects.