Bhopal: Read why CM Shivraj called officials at his residence at 6.30 AM; holds emergency meeting on water scarcity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stunned the officials by calling them at CM House for a meeting on water scarcity in the state. Chouhan had returned from a tour from Nasrullahganj in Sehore.

CM called his principal secretary Manish Rastogi, PS PHE Malay Shrivastava, MD Jal Nigam Tejaswi Naik, commissioner Bhopal Gulshan Bamra besides other senior officials from the PHE department and collector Sehore.

Sources confirmed that CM Chouhan had received complaints during field visits about water scarcity. A day ago, a delegation from his constituency had met him and apprised him of the problems and achievements of his constituency.

During the tour of Nasrullahganj, CM was informed that water tanks have been constructed in the villages but water is not pumped. When he asked the reason, he was told that due to low voltage water could not be pumped in the overhead tanks.

As CM returned from the tour, he called all the officials concerned of the PHE department that is responsible for supply of potable water.

The officials too gave the same feedback that due to low voltage water could not be pumped. The CM then asked them to coordinate with the officials of the energy department, work on the solution and then come back in the evening.

Another meeting to deal with water scarcity during summers is scheduled at 5 PM in which officials of the electricity and PHE department will remain present.

CM also warned the officials to present the real picture rather than painting rosy pictures.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:46 PM IST