Bhopal: Rawat, Tomar Exchange Heated Words |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat and energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar exchanged heated words during the call attention motion. Through the medium of call attention, Rawat claimed that electricity employees posted in Vijaypur of Sheopur district are making electricity theft cases in violation of norms and demanded removal of assistant manager (electricity). He pointed to a particular case wherein a farmer having a 5 HP water pump got a bill for 8 HP.

Refuting the charge, Tomar said that during inspection, the water pump was found to be of 8 HP. Rawat said that if the pump was more than 5 HP then he will resign and at the same time, demanded a team shall be sent to check the water pump capacity.

When Rawat and Tomar locked horns over the issue, the Speaker directed Tomar that whenever he is going to do a surprise inspection of the spot, he shall ask Rawat to join him and automatically the problem would get sorted out. Tomar accepted the ruling of the Speaker.

Getting chance to ask question after 20 yrs: Bhargava

Former minister Gopal Bhargava made the house burst into laughter when he tried to persuade MLA Lakhan Ghanghoriya to complete his question at the earliest as the question hour was about to get over.

He told Ghanghoria that he was getting the chance to ask a question after 20 years. However, his desire to ask the question remained unfulfilled as question hour was over before his turn.

10,786 people died due to corona in state

In a written reply, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told the Assembly that according to the Sarthak Portal, as many as 10,786 people died due to coronavirus in the state. In Balaghat, 70 people have died. He was answering the written question asked by MLA Anubha Munjare.