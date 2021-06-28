Bhopal: Raw material shortage leads to a crisis of anti-fungal injections, leave black fungus patients high and dry

BHOPAL: Raw material shortage has led to a crisis of anti-fungal injection in Madhya Pradesh, leaving black fungus-infected patients high and dry. Lipoproteins for treatment of black fungal patients are being produced in Jabalpur and it is the only injection available in the state.

It is shocking for the doctors that, even when the number of black fungus-infected patients has declined with the decline in the number of Covid patients in the state, this shortage in injections should continue. Hamidia Hospital has, somehow, been managing its daily requirement although there is no stock for the following day, while, in an institute like AIIMS, the situation is much worse as the patients there are not getting any injections. However, the health department has supplied only a few doses.

In the other states of the country, there is no crisis of anti-fungal injections, and healthcare professionals are nonplussed over why there is a crisis only in Madhya Pradesh.