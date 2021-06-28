Bhopal: Raw material shortage leads to a crisis of anti-fungal injections, leave black fungus patients high and dry

BHOPAL: Raw material shortage has led to a crisis of anti-fungal injection in Madhya Pradesh, leaving black fungus-infected patients high and dry. Lipoproteins for treatment of black fungal patients are being produced in Jabalpur and it is the only injection available in the state.
It is shocking for the doctors that, even when the number of black fungus-infected patients has declined with the decline in the number of Covid patients in the state, this shortage in injections should continue. Hamidia Hospital has, somehow, been managing its daily requirement although there is no stock for the following day, while, in an institute like AIIMS, the situation is much worse as the patients there are not getting any injections. However, the health department has supplied only a few doses.
In the other states of the country, there is no crisis of anti-fungal injections, and healthcare professionals are nonplussed over why there is a crisis only in Madhya Pradesh.
Glitches in raw material import
"Thereís a shortage of injections, but weíre getting just the bare daily supplies that we need. In other hospitals, the situation is much worse. Glitches in the import of raw material have led to a crisis of injections as the pharmaceutical companies arenít being able to produce sufficient stocks of injections." -Dr Jitendra Shukla, dean, Gandhi Medical College
Why shortage only in this state?
"We're not getting Liposomal, which is the best-quality injection in the state. Amphotericin-B is also not available. Lipoproteins, which are manufactured at Jabalpur, are available for treatment. The Serum Institute has manufactured an anti-fungal injection which costs Rs 1,700 and may be supplied to patients. Whyís there a crisis in MP when the situation in the rest of the countryís just fine? Hamidia Hospital has 78 patients admitted for treatment, while there are as many as 300 patients in Indore. There are many other patients who havenít been admitted to hospitals but visit hospitals for injections." -Dr SP Dubey, member, task force constituted by state government
