Bhopal: Rare 4.5kg tumour on back removed at AIIMS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-feet long tumour that had grown on the back of 31-year-old man was removed through surgery at AIIMS, Bhopal. The patient is a resident of Ashoknagar. The tumour was vascular and weighed 4.5 kilograms.

The patient with a monstrous swelling on the back was admitted for complete evaluation. Patient had multiple swellings on the back but one swelling gradually increased in size in last 30 years.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) type 1 is a genetic disorder that occurs in 1 out of 4,000 births. It is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern with variable penetrance. However, 50% of cases may result from spontaneous mutation.

The disease results from a defect in a tumour suppressor gene on chromosome 17, which leaves affected individuals at risk of developing a variety of benign and malignant tumours.

