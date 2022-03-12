Bhopal: Rape victim’s father runs from pillar to post for medical help

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a minor boy and became six months pregnant is not ready for termination of pregnancy, said Childline officials on Saturday. The victim’s father is running from pillar to post for daughter’s treatment.

The TT Nagar police station, which registered the case, handed the matter to Childline on March 1, 2022. The police have arrested the boy and now presently he is in juvenile home and his family is trying to get him out on bail.

Director of Childline Archana Sahay said, “Family of the victim is ready to terminate pregnancy, but the girl is not willing despite her failing health. Decision has to be taken by family on time.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s father is running from pillar to post for her treatment. On Friday, he took the girl to Katju hospital from where he was sent to Sultaniya hospital whose staff JP hospital for ignoring the case and also pushed him away. The mother of the victim is mentally unstable.

Earlier, the victim and accused came in contact at Atal Path around eight months ago. Both of them became good friends and later they became physically intimate. The boy used to visit girl’s house.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:28 PM IST