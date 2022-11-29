e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Rape victim under observation, docs yet to go ahead with pregnancy termination

Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair told Free Press, the rape complaint was filed on November 13 and the police are looking for the accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors are monitoring 14-year-old rape victim who has been admitted to hospital flowing pregnancy complications. The girl with 15-week pregnancy was admitted after her health condition deteriorated and their parents decided to go for abortion. The doctors are running tests on the pregnant teenager, however, they are not going ahead with the termination of the pregnancy owing to her health condition, said the official, on Tuesday.

Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair told Free Press, the rape complaint was filed on November 13 and the police are looking for the accused.

Child Line director Archana Sahay said that earlier the girl’s parents were not in favour of terminating the girl’s pregnancy as they wanted to give the baby (when born) to their childless relative.

However, recently they decided to terminate the pregnancy following medical complications. The girl was admitted to hospital, and doctors are running several tests, said Sahay, adding that doctors have not given their consent to terminate the pregnancy. 

