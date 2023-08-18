Bhopal: Rape Convict Released From Jail For Good Behaviour Repeats The Offence

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old rape convict who was released after getting relief in a jail term, again sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in Satna district, police said.

The health condition of the minor is critical and she has been referred to Rewa Medical College for further treatment, police said on Thursday. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan said the man Rakesh Verma, a resident of Krishna Nagar area, Satna, took the minor to a desolate palace and raped her. Around 12 years ago, Verma had raped a minor girl (around four-and-half-year- old) in the district following which he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. The man only served seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years of jail was pardoned after his good behaviour in jail.

Around one-and-a-half-year ago he was released from jail after completing seven years in jail. Verma took the girl with him by caressing her to Jagatdev Talab area in the district at around 5 pm on Wednesday. The man raped the minor at an isolated location and escaped from the spot, leaving her bleeding. The girl was spotted by some locals who informed the police. The minor was brought to the hospital and after primary treatment she was referred to Rewa for further treatment.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections in the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said. When asked about the bulldozer action on the properties of the accused, the CSP said that they would take all the necessary action into the matter. Case will be heard in fast tract court: HM Reacting to the incident home minister Narottam Misgra said, “It is a very heinous act and people who commit such kind of crime are mentally sick. The accused has been arrested. Sections of SC-ST Act and POCSO Act have been imposed against him and the case will be heard in fast track court.”

