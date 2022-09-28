e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rangoli contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'

Bhopal: Rangoli contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'

Fest held to make the youth aware of Bengali traditions with #PujaWithPurpose  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children of Parvarish - the Museum School in the city took part in dance rangoli making contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'. 

Heshell Foundation organised the seven-day fest to make the youth aware of the Bengali traditions in city's E-7 Arera Colony under #PujaWithPurpose.  

Organisers of the fest, Mita Wadhwa and directors of the foundation, Savyasachi Roy and Dipanjan Mukherjee said that the fest, based on women empowerment is being organised to make the youth aware of Bengali traditions.

This time, the Dhaak instrument is being presented by the members of the Dhaki Group, which received the President's Award in the festival and Durga Puja, Wadhwa said.

Besides, a statue was also unveiled along with recitation of Mahishasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra. Bengali dishes were also served.

Read Also
Bhopal: Child budgeting important for overall development of children, says Additional Chief...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022; four from state to represent country

Bhopal: Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022; four from state to represent country

Bhopal: Rangoli contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'

Bhopal: Rangoli contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'

Bhopal: Autopsy report of tigress indicate natural death 

Bhopal: Autopsy report of tigress indicate natural death 

MP: Overall 72.6% cast vote in civic body polls

MP: Overall 72.6% cast vote in civic body polls

Bhopal: Infant's body found floating in Motia Talab 

Bhopal: Infant's body found floating in Motia Talab 