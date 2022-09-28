Bhopal: Rangoli contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children of Parvarish - the Museum School in the city took part in dance rangoli making contest, T-Party under 'Shakti Utsav-2022'.

Heshell Foundation organised the seven-day fest to make the youth aware of the Bengali traditions in city's E-7 Arera Colony under #PujaWithPurpose.

Organisers of the fest, Mita Wadhwa and directors of the foundation, Savyasachi Roy and Dipanjan Mukherjee said that the fest, based on women empowerment is being organised to make the youth aware of Bengali traditions.

This time, the Dhaak instrument is being presented by the members of the Dhaki Group, which received the President's Award in the festival and Durga Puja, Wadhwa said.

Besides, a statue was also unveiled along with recitation of Mahishasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra. Bengali dishes were also served.