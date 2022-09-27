Bhopal: Child budgeting important for overall development of children, says Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Shah

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary, women and child development department Ashok Shah said that child budgeting is an important issue for overall development of children. He was addressing a workshop on Outcome Oriented Child Budgeting on Tuesday.

He informed that the state government has Outcome Oriented Child Budgeting Model for continuous development of children. More than 3 crore children below 18 years in Madhya Pradesh are the foundation stone of the society. The perception of better society depends on overall development of children.

He asserted that Madhya Pradesh Government is committed to promote healthy generation of children. It was for the first time in the year 2022-23 that child budget was presented in annual budget of the state and it was an important step.

UNICEF State Head Margret said that child budgeting is important to provide adequate resources to children. Madhya Pradesh government did a laudable job by adopting Outcome Oriented Child Budgeting despite the pandemic.