Bhopal: Ramanujacharya revived bhakti movement and worked for elimination of class-discrimination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday Vedic philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya who was born in Sri Perumbudur, Tamil Nadu, revived the Bhakti movement and eliminated class-discrimination, as per an official release.

CM participated in Ramanuja Millennium Celebrations in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He visited the statue of Ramanujacharya at Sriramanagaram, Jeeva Campus and also offered prayers. He was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh.

The installation work of the 216 ft (66 m) high statue in Hyderabad, Telangana has been named 'Statue of Equality'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue last week.

Talking of Ramanujacharya Chouhan said, “Other Bhakti ideologies also arose from his teachings. Saints, poets like Anna Acharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Kabir, Mirabai also got inspiration. A thousand years later, his messages are relevant even today. His entire philosophy is a vast world in itself which is founded on a strong foundation of unity, equality and fraternity.”

The CM further said Ramanujacharya made a strong appeal to end the class discrimination in the society and make bridges of equality. He was not just a religious preacher or a saint, but he was ‘Sheshavatar’ himself, who underlined the eternal values ​​of the Indian tradition through his teachings and actions.

Keeping the Vedic Advaita principle intact by connecting different Indian cultures, his devotional spirit spread not only in South but also in North India. In this way he became the crown jewel of the Indian saint tradition.

He said Madhya Pradesh government had approved construction of a 108 feet high multi-metal statue of Shankaracharya, Shankar Sangrahalaya and Acharya Shankar International Advaita Vedanta Sansthan in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:39 AM IST