Bhopal: ‘Ram Tamrakar groomed film reviewers’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Smriti Prasang began with a dialogue session and a play at the auditorium of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday.

Directorate of culture organised the event, centered on film critic late Ram Tamrakar and his disciple late Sunil Mishra,

Art critic Vinay Upadhyay said Tamrakar groomed film reviewers and did a great job. Earlier, there were very few film reviewers, and all of them were based in Mumbai. “Tamrakar ji groomed many film reviewers from MP and one of them was Sunil. He wrote in many newspapers, magazines of the country. Tamrakar ji and Sunil had a guru-shishya relationship,” he said.

Art director Jayant Deshmukh (Mumbai) said that he met Sunil in Bhopal and became friends. “In his last days, Sunil sent a story, Ice cream, on which he was going to write a play and asked me to direct it,” Deskhmuk said.

Former director of MP School of Drama Alok Chatterjee said Sunil Mishra wanted to do a play on Kishore Kumar. “I was told to play the character of Kishore Kumar. But his dream remained unfulfilled,” he said.

He further said, “I met Tamrakar in Indore and once when he came to Bhopal, I asked him why do you talk to me so much? Tamrakar ji said, “I talk to the actor because the actor is directly related to literature and poetry.”

Besides the dialogue session, play Tatya Tope, written by Sunil Mishra, was staged under the direction of Anand Mishra. The one-and- a- half-hour-play is based on the life of freedom fighter Tatya Tope. Surendra Wankhede composed music in the play.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:20 PM IST