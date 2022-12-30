Bhopal: Ram, Hanuman are not BJP workers, says Uma Bharti

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has said Hinduism is not the patent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman are not BJP workers, she said.

Her statement has heated up politics in the state. Bharti’s remark may be a blow to the BJP which calls itself to be the only protector of Hinduism.

Bharti said that both Hanuman and Ram existed during the Mughal rule and during the British era when neither the BJP nor the Sangh had existed.

Against this backdrop, if the BJP thinks that when the party has opened its eyes, the moon and the sun have been sighted, its decline is imminent, she said, adding that a particular religion and a particular community cannot be the captive of a party.

The Congress has welcomed the statement of Bharti. Chairman of the party’s media committee KK Mishra thanked her for accepting the truth. According to Mishra she has displayed her uprightness.

During the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bharti had said that Lord Ram is not the patent of the BJP, as anyone can be a devotee of the lord.

Her recent statement that the Lodhi community should vote according to their conscience has created a problem for the ruling party. The ruling dispensation is worried about the statements of Bharti against the sale of liquor in the state.

