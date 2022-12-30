Bhopal: Lokayukta police arrest clerk from district panchayat office

Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested a clerk posted in district panchayat office, district Raisen for taking a bribe of Rs 20k from the complainant, the police said here on Friday. Superintendent of police, Manu Vyas told Free Press that sarpanch representative Harnam Singh Lodhi, resident of village Tehri-murarpur of district Raisen filed the complaint to the police on December 28.

It was alleged that Harnam Singh’s mother is the sarpanch of the village and to conduct the official work of the panchayat, a secretary is appointed. But in the panchayat there is no secretary. According to official guidelines, if the secretary is not present, the charge of the work can be given to the employment assistant. The complainant approached the chief executive officer of the district panchayat and met the clerk Ashish Shrivastava. The clerk demanded a bribe of Rs 25k to give the charge orders. The amount was settled at Rs 20k. As soon as the clerk took the money, Lokayukta police Bhopal caught him.