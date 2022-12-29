e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Woman, kin booked for abetting suicide

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police have registered a complaint against a woman and her kin for abetting her husband to commit suicide, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating Officer (IO) Waseem Khan told Free Press that a married man identified as Aryapratap Singh (27), a native of Mendori village had committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on October 19.

Initiating investigations, the police learnt that the wife of the man, identified as Suman, had earlier given some money to her brother-in-law, Dr Hemant Shekhawat, who resides in Sikar city in Rajasthan. When she demanded the return of money from Shekhawat, he refused.

Suman than began harassing Singh to go to Rajasthan and come back with the amount that she had given to Shekhawat. Singh complied and went to Rajasthan, where he was brutally thrashed by Shekhawat’s friends for asking him to return his wife’s money.

When Singh came back to Bhopal empty handed, her enraged wife Suman as well as Suman’s mother, Kamlesh, began harassing him mentally for the same on a daily basis. Fed up of torture, Singh hanged himself at his house in October.

