Bhopal: Rajesh Bhadauriya’s ‘Chaupal’ staged

BHOPAL: ‘Chaupal’ & ‘Aadhe Adhure’ were staged on Wednesday - the third-day of four day Bhopal National Theatre and Poetry Festival -20’ at Ravindra Bhawan.

The fest is being organised by Ravindra Amateur Natya Group.

Written and directed by Rajesh Bhadauriya, the play ‘Chaupal’ talks about social evils like untouchability, gender equality and eve teasing. It also highlights conservative mindsets.

The third day event concluded with classic play ‘Aadhe Adhure’ by Mohan Rakesh. Directed by Rajesh Bhadauriya, the play has attempted to dramatise the life of a middle-class family that is caught in the web of financial setbacks.

Savitri, a middle-aged educated woman, earns the bread for the household, while her husband Mahendra is unemployed and spends all of the family’s savings for his daily whims. Savitri’s job brings her into contact with various smart and rich men and the thought of infidelity crosses her mind. But her actions have an adverse effect on her life and her children. The play continues to swing between Mahendra and Savitri as they deal with the issues in their relationship.

Besides, poem of poet Anamika Chakraborty and Prem Shankar Shukla were also recited in the event.