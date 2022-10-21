e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport observes ATC Day

The function was themes as 100 Years of Air Traffic Control.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): International Day of Air Traffic Controller was observed at Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday. The chief guest was Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania. Executive Director (HR) Ravi Kant and General Manager, ATC West Zone, RS Gopakumar were special guests. The function was themes as 100 Years of Air Traffic Control.

Pilots, station managers of airlines, officers of Central Industrial Security Force and officers and employees of all agencies working at the airport were present at the function.

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi, Joint General Manager ATC Sunil Bansod, Deputy General Manager ATC Mahesh Chandra Agarwal, ATC Instructor and Examiner Rohit Joshi, ATC Guild India Bhopal Branch President Pranshu Dubey, Secretary Manoj Kumar Sharma and others attended the programme.

The function was conducted by Sunil Kumar Soni, Manager, ATC. The working of ATC was explained through video and power point presentation, which guests appreciated. In the end, vote of thanks was given by Sunil Bansod, ATS incharge.

The Day is observed on October 20 every year for those who work hard to keep air travel safe. It’s also a day to learn more about the profession of air traffic controller.

