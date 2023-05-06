Bhopal: Rains in summer cool off sales of AC, coolers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Business of Air conditioners , refrigerators, and coolers failed to pick up this rainy-summer, while sales of ice-cream and beverages dropped to 50%. Besides, other seasonal sale like sugarcane juice, lemon water etc too has seen a hit. The juice carts that had lined up on roadsides at the advent of this summer are no more to be seen now.

Unseasonal rains the state has been witnessing for the last many days have brought down the temperatures. The meteorological department forecast that the temperature would not cross 40 degree Celsius in May, has further ruined any hope of business this summer. With the year’s hottest month experiencing rain, the people who were planning to buy AC and cooler have deferred their plan in season.

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm has arrested the mercury from soaring and cool breeze has replaced the heat wave which discomforted people in the months of April and May. Despite drop in sales, the companies selling ACs and coolers have not cut down the prices. Air conditioner (1 ton) costs around Rs 30,000-32,000.

‘Business totally zero’

“Business of Air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers did not pick up this summer. So there is no question of rise or drop in the sales. The unseasonal rainfall has put a brake on the sales of ACs and coolers this year. Business is totally zero in this segment. ” Nitin Pandya, manager Lotus Enterprises

‘People have deferred AC purchase’

“Hardly any customer turns up to the showroom to buy an air conditioner and cooler this year. With the weather forecast that temperature will not cross 40 degree Celsius in May the people have deferred their plan to buy AC and coolers this summer.” Sandip, manager Mangalam electronics

‘No good business this summer’

“Sale of ice-cream and beverages has reduced to 50% this summer. People come and have ice-cream in winters as well but summers bring huge business. This time, there is no usual sale as witnessed during previous years.” Vijay Ramani, director Top ‘n’ Town,