Bhopal: Rain, hailstorm lash many parts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and hailstorm lashed several parts of the state on Sunday evening. Sehore received heavy rain after the noon. Hailstorm occurred in many villages including Hingoni. Heavy rain occurred in Raisen in the evening. Light rain occurred in Ujjain, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Gwalior districts. Clouds appeared and strong winds blew in Harda. Heatwave continued in Jabalpur, Sagar and Khandwa. Hot winds are likely to blow in Gwalior, Ratlam, Guna, Chhatarpur, Sagar and Tikamgarh.

Max temp on May 21 Cities Degree Celsius

Khajuraho 45.0

Nowgong 45.0

Gwalior 44.4

Satna 43.6

Guna 43.6

Umaria 43.4

Sagar 43.3

Khandwa 43.1

Dhar 42.8

Bhopal 42.6

Mandla 42.6

Rewa 42.6

Jabalpur 42.5