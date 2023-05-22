 Bhopal: Rain, hailstorm lash many parts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rain, hailstorm lash many parts

Bhopal: Rain, hailstorm lash many parts

Light rain occurred in Ujjain, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Gwalior districts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and hailstorm lashed several parts of the state on Sunday evening. Sehore received heavy rain after the noon. Hailstorm occurred in many villages including Hingoni. Heavy rain occurred in Raisen in the evening. Light rain occurred in Ujjain, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Gwalior districts. Clouds appeared and strong winds blew in Harda. Heatwave continued in Jabalpur, Sagar and Khandwa. Hot winds are likely to blow in Gwalior, Ratlam, Guna, Chhatarpur, Sagar and Tikamgarh.

Max temp on May 21 Cities Degree Celsius

Khajuraho 45.0

Nowgong 45.0

Gwalior 44.4

Satna 43.6

Guna 43.6

Umaria 43.4

Sagar 43.3

Khandwa 43.1

Dhar 42.8

Bhopal 42.6

Mandla 42.6

Rewa 42.6

Jabalpur 42.5

Read Also
On Camera: 1 dead, 1 injured after speeding bike SHOCKINGLY falls off bridge in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rain, hailstorm lash many parts

Bhopal: Rain, hailstorm lash many parts

Bhopal: MP win 6 medals national athletics tourney

Bhopal: MP win 6 medals national athletics tourney

Bhopal: Spend money on making daughters educated & self-reliant

Bhopal: Spend money on making daughters educated & self-reliant

Bhopal: Santoor, sitar, vocal recital held in memory of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

Bhopal: Santoor, sitar, vocal recital held in memory of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

Bhopal: Furniture meant for PTS found at Meena’s farmhouse

Bhopal: Furniture meant for PTS found at Meena’s farmhouse