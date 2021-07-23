Bhopal: Rain exposes hollow claims of municipal corporation as roads develop potholes in state capital

Bhopal: Few spells of rain have exposed tall claims of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other road construction agencies regarding road maintenance and repair in the state capital. Roads in almost all the areas are not only full of potholes but have worn off at most places, which pose problems for commuters.

The bitumen layer has peeled off due to heavy traffic pressure and non-maintenance of roads. Policy maker assures that by next monsoon season, roads’ repair and maintenance will be done in the state capital. Due to outbreak of corona, completion of every construction work was delayed including road repairs.

Former protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, “Just because of corona, completion of every construction work like water supply line and drains were delayed, so we cannot blame construction companies. It is known fact that they could not finish work on time due to corona. But we are trying to do our level best. By next monsoon season, we will give best roads to Bhopal.”