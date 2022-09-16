Bhopal: Rain-damaged roads should be repaired within time period, Zila Panchayat president to officers

Representative Photo | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Zila Panchayat Bhopal, president Ramkunwar Naurang Singh Gurjar has directed officials for repairing the roads damaged by the rains within the time period. She was presiding over the general meeting of Zila Panchayat. Members and officers of various departments were present at the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Panchayat Rituraj Singh said that the damaged roads in the district were instructed to complete the work within the time limit. In the Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin Yojana, instructions were given to complete the incomplete construction works within the time limit. CEO Singh gave instructions to the concerned officers to complete all the activities and works conducted in rural areas of the Bhopal district within a time limit.

CEO informed that 306 schemes have been approved for tap water in the district in the general meeting. Out of which 159 Nal-Jal Yojana is already constructed, out of which 147 Nal-Jal Yojana is functional.

Similarly, there are 4,461 hand pumps in the district, out of which 4,317 hand pumps are functioning.

Under Women and Child Development, 1872 Anganwadi centers are approved in the district, in which 39 posts of Anganwadi workers and 75 assistants are vacant.

Applications have been received for their fulfillment. Ensure timely distribution of nutritious food to pregnant women in Anganwadi centers.

Deputy Director of Veterinary Medicine was directed to press doctors into service in all gaushalas of the district and check-ups of animals should be ensured once a week. Information was given about Social Security Old Age Pension Scheme, Social Abandonment Pension Scheme, Girl Parent Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Pension Scheme, and Chief Minister's Security Social Welfare Scheme.

The meeting was appraised that benefits are given from the department only if there is 40 percent disability and a tricycle is provided in case of 80 percent disability.

Bhopal district has 8 clusters and 60 high schools and 73 high secondary schools in Phanda block area 40 and Berasia block. Rs4000 will be provided to each student for free cycle distribution, but the distance of the school from the student's home should be more than 2 km. Bicycles will be given to both boys and girls.

Eight CM Rise Schools are being run in the district. The forest department has set a target of planting 11 lakh saplings at 38 sites in the district. At present, action is being taken to convert 18 forest villages of the district into revenue villages.