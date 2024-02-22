Bhopal: Rain Brings Temperature Down, More In Store | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With light rain in many districts, a drop of 3 degrees Celsius in temperature was recorded across the state on Thursday.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 1 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius day temperature, while it recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions recorded light rain in the last 24 hours. Jawa (Rewa) recorded 24mm, while Orchha recorded 16mm rain in the last 24 hours.

A yellow alert was issued for thundershowers with lightning at Chambal division and districts like Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Gwalior and Datia in the next 24 hours.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and hail are likely to continue over Morena and Singrauli. A light thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Bhind, Sheopur Kalan (Kuno National Park), Shivpuri, Gwalior, East Rajgarh, North Sagar and adjoining Damoh and Sidhi districts.

According to the meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation is over Chhattisgarh and it is bringing moisture to Madhya Pradesh, especially the eastern region.

Places lowest day temp (°C)

Piparsama (Shivpuri) 11.6

Awry (Ashok Nagar) 12.5

Ujjain 13.0

Datia 13.1

Sehore 13.2

Gwalior 13.2