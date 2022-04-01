BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Bandopadhyay, in a virtual press meet, said on Thursday that the Railway carried out a joint full scale disaster management exercise with NDRF on Up Goods Siding of Sorai Railway Station on March 4.

In the exercise, a dummy collision scene of two train coaches- one AC-3 and one General coach - were created at the site. In the ëaccidentí the AC coach was derailed and the SLR coach was raised over the AC coach. Artists of the cultural academy of Railways and members of civil defense sat in the coaches as injured passengers.

The guard of the train number Empty Special Bina-Bhopal informed the Sorai station master at 09.35 about the accident stating that his passenger train had met with an accident, in which many passengers were injured. By playing hooter in the control office, the accident relief medical train departed from Bhopal at 09.57 hrs and it reached the accident site at 10.45 hrs. The relief work started at 10.50 hrs.

Railway rescue teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jointly rescued the injured using ropes. The rescue team broke open the window of the AC coach and also cut the roof portion and the passengers were taken out using rope and stretchers.

The trapped passenger under the bogie was lifted by airbag. The team of doctors accompanying the accident relief medical vehicle practiced in the exercise. The injured passengers were given on the spot treatment and were then sent to hospital by ambulance.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, on March 8, 2022, Bhopal Railway Division, taking a unique initiative towards women empowerment, handed over the operation of train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express between Bhopal to Bina to women railway personnel. On March 14, commissioner of railway safety, central circle, Mumbai Manoj Arora inspected 14.415 km of rail line doubling between Aur-Pipraigaon station on Bina-Guna railway section of Bhopal division. Satisfied with the quality of work and speed trial, the train was allowed to run at a speed of 90 kmph on this section.

The cumulative sales made by the Board during the current financial year 2021-22 (from April 2021 to March-2022) are Rs 67.02 crores, which is 61.8% higher than the sales of Rs.41.43 crores in the corresponding period of the previous year. Bangladesh transport tax of 5794 Eicher tractor less than 39 NMG rake by Rs.4.06 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:29 AM IST