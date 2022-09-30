Bhopal: Railway to build 22-km boundary wall to check cattle run over cases in Itarsi

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Railway manager (DRM) Saurabh Bandopadhyay said that a 22 kilometre boundary wall will be constructed to prevent cattle run over (CRO) cases. The decision comes around a fortnight after 100 sheep were mowed down by a moving train near Pawarkheda railway station which falls between Hoshangabad and Itarsi stations.

DRM, in reply to a media query over CRP cases, said railways will construct a boundary wall to avert incidents like cattle and sheep being run over by moving trains. The official however also said that people should also ensure against releasing their cattle near railway tracks. †The DRM also stressed on creating awareness about the same. He was talking to media persons here on Thursday.

More than 100 sheep were run over by Pathankot Express-Dadar train at Pawarkheda station on September 14. According to police, a herd of sheep had suddenly arrived on the railway tracks. The driver had applied brakes immediately, but the sheep, nearing 100, were run over by the moving train. Following the investigation in the incident, RPF team had arrested the shepherd hailing from Rajasthan, who reportedly left the sheep on the tracks.

Meanwhile, railways is also organising Swachhta-Pakhwada, the drive which began from September 16 will continue till October 2. Focus is to ensure cleanliness around railways tracks, platforms, pantry etc, besides plantation is also being undertaken.