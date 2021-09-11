Bhopal: Railway official's daughter commits suicide, reason unknow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A railway official’s daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her home late Friday night, police officials said on Saturday.

The girl, Yashi Bhatnagar, 24, was living with her parents at Eden Park under Misrod police station area in Bhopal. While her father Rohtas Bhatnagar works for Railways and is posted at Divisional Railway Manager Office in Bhopal, her mother Premlata works as principal for an educational institute in Vidisha district.

According to information, Premlata found her hanging from a ceiling around 2.30AM. She informed her husband Rohtash, who was sleeping in another room.

The couple with the help of neighbour brought Yashi down and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police have registered a case and have also handed over the body to parents after autopsy. The police said that no suicide was recovered from spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Gulab Misihra said that the statements of family members were yet to be recorded.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:25 PM IST