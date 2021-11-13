Bhopal: Rabindranath Tagore University convocation on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second convocation ceremony of Rabindranath Tagore University will be organised on Tuesday.

The event will be presided over by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel. Mukul Kanitker, All India general secretary Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, will be the chief guest to the occasion.

The event will be held at Sharda auditorium at 11 am. Bharat Sharan Singh, chairperson of MP Private University Regulatory Commission and the university’s vice chancellor Santosh Chaubey will remain present during the occasion.

The university will present 24 gold medals, 36 PHD degrees, 14 postgraduate and 25 graduate degrees to the pass out students during the convocation ceremony. The university will also offer honorary degree to Roger Gopaul, the High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Yohesh Munzal of Munzal Shova Limited and yoga instructor Pawan Guru.

Siddharth Chaturvedi AISECT university and Vijay Singh will address the gathering on the day.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:38 PM IST