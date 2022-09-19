Bhopal: Quarterly exams of class IX-XII from October 7

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The quarterly examinations of students of classes IX to XII of government schools will begin on October 7. The exams will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am for IX and XI. The exams of class X and XII will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. The exams will be conducted on the basis of the syllabus taught till September.

The question papers are being prepared by the MP State Open School Education Board. Guidelines have been issued in this regard. The examinations of class IX and X will start on October 7 with English papers. The examinations of both the classes will continue till October 15.

The Directorate of Public Instruction had released the time table recently. The order says that for additional subjects of XI and XII, separate examinations could be taken at the local level.

