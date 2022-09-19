Bhopal: SAI boxers win bronze at international tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three boxers of SAI NCOE Bhopal participated in the 40th Golden Gloves of Vojvodina International Boxing Tournament held in Subotica, Serbia from September 13 to 18.

Both Aarya Bartakke and Anand Yadav won bronze medals in the 57Kg category, while Rockey Choudhary participated in the 81 Kg category.

Currently, more than 250 athletes are undergoing residential training at SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal, and are being provided with international standard training facilities, coaching, equipment, scientific support etc. Recently, the athletes of wushu and athletics discipline of SAI Bhopal were sent to Georgia and South Africa respectively for international exposure.

SAI regional director, Satyajit Sankrit has congratulated the athletes for making India proud.

