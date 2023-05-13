 Bhopal: PWD to redesign rotaries, squares
Bhopal: PWD to redesign rotaries, squares

Free left turns of obstructions: Collector

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of space at rotaries and squares for uninterrupted left turns and heavy traffic pressure in middle of the roads has forced administration to redesign rotaries and squares. Ideally, there should be uninterrupted left turns and complete prohibition of right turns in two-way roads. Right turns on a two-way road cause conflict while left turns don't. But there should be a complete restriction on speed to avert accidents, according to traffic users.

Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh on Friday visited areas to review traffic system. The onus is on Public Works Department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation to streamline traffic. Despite Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), introduced in June 2018 under Bhopal’s Smart City initiatives, traffic problems remain unsolved in state capital. Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh on Friday visited city areas to review traffic system. The ITMS is meant to regulate Bhopal’s traffic and bring traffic violators to book.

Traffic remains as chaotic as ever despite the hi-tech cameras installed as part of ITMS at strategic points in the city to capture traffic violation in real time. ITMS aims to make city roads safer not just by identifying traffic violators but also through analysis of why more accidents take place in some city areas.

According to officials, the technology is used to streamline the movement of vehicles. Efforts are underway to ascertain factors that lead to higher number of accidents at certain junctions in the city. PWD Executive Engineer Pravin Sharma said, “Rotaries and squares will be redesigned according to Collector order. We have to manage the space for left turns and sufficient space for traffic in middle of the road at road crossingss. BMC and PWD will do their jobs as per instructions to streamline traffic.”

article-image

