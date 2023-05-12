Bhopal: City students excel in Class 10, 12 exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited CBSE Class 10, 12 exam results were declared on Friday. After results were announced, every school made a list of its toppers. Many students scored 100 in different subjects. Free Press prepared a list of toppers of different schools. Excerpts

Class 12

Sagar Public School

Saumil Soni: Topper with 98% in humanities

Ananya Sitoke: Second topper with 96.6% in humanities

Bhavya Sharma: Third topper with 96% in PCB

Anand Vihar School

Chiranjivi Khanal: Topper with 92% in commerce

Taniya Mittal: Second topper with 90.2% in commerce

Sneha Shukla: Third topper with 89% in science

St Joseph’s Convent Senior Secondary School

Mookshada Naik and Sana Alam: Topper with 97.8%

Gunika Peswani: Second topper with 97.2%

Sarah Singh: Third topper with 96.6%

Campion School

Arth Dubey: Topper with 96.8%

Mishit Sharma: Second topper with 95%

Deepanshu Gupta: Third topper with 94.8%

St Mary's Convent Sr Sec School

Mehak Jeswani: Topper (commerce stream) with 97%

Avni Pandey: Second topper (commerce stream) with 96%

Aatra Ansari and Raghav Agarwal: Third topper (science stream) with 95.6%

Class 10

Sagar Public School

Shrutika Jain: Topper with 98.8%

Mansha Verma: Second topper with 98.4%

Yashvardhan Dwivedi: Third topper with 98.2%

Anand Vihar School

Varun Panwar: Topper with 96.8%

Veer Manawat: Second topper with 96.4%

Vedansh Agarwal: Third topper with 95.6%

St Joseph’s Convent Senior Secondary School

Chaheti Bansal: Topper with 98.4%

Manya Parmar and Simran Rajdev: Second toppers with 98%

Iyanah Agrawal: Third topper with 97.8%

Campion School

Tanmay Tripathi: Topper with 96.6%

Krishna Saboo: Second topper with 95.8%

Sehajveer Singh Saini: Third topper with 95.4%

St Mary's Convent Sr Sec School

Atharv Sharma: Topper with 97.6%

Veer Jain: Second topper with 95.8%

Shreshthraj Sharma: Third topper with 95.2%.