Bhopal: City students excel in Class 10, 12 exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited CBSE Class 10, 12 exam results were declared on Friday. After results were announced, every school made a list of its toppers. Many students scored 100 in different subjects. Free Press prepared a list of toppers of different schools. Excerpts
Class 12
Sagar Public School
Saumil Soni: Topper with 98% in humanities
Ananya Sitoke: Second topper with 96.6% in humanities
Bhavya Sharma: Third topper with 96% in PCB
Anand Vihar School
Chiranjivi Khanal: Topper with 92% in commerce
Taniya Mittal: Second topper with 90.2% in commerce
Sneha Shukla: Third topper with 89% in science
St Joseph’s Convent Senior Secondary School
Mookshada Naik and Sana Alam: Topper with 97.8%
Gunika Peswani: Second topper with 97.2%
Sarah Singh: Third topper with 96.6%
Campion School
Arth Dubey: Topper with 96.8%
Mishit Sharma: Second topper with 95%
Deepanshu Gupta: Third topper with 94.8%
St Mary's Convent Sr Sec School
Mehak Jeswani: Topper (commerce stream) with 97%
Avni Pandey: Second topper (commerce stream) with 96%
Aatra Ansari and Raghav Agarwal: Third topper (science stream) with 95.6%
Class 10
Sagar Public School
Shrutika Jain: Topper with 98.8%
Mansha Verma: Second topper with 98.4%
Yashvardhan Dwivedi: Third topper with 98.2%
Anand Vihar School
Varun Panwar: Topper with 96.8%
Veer Manawat: Second topper with 96.4%
Vedansh Agarwal: Third topper with 95.6%
St Joseph’s Convent Senior Secondary School
Chaheti Bansal: Topper with 98.4%
Manya Parmar and Simran Rajdev: Second toppers with 98%
Iyanah Agrawal: Third topper with 97.8%
Campion School
Tanmay Tripathi: Topper with 96.6%
Krishna Saboo: Second topper with 95.8%
Sehajveer Singh Saini: Third topper with 95.4%
St Mary's Convent Sr Sec School
Atharv Sharma: Topper with 97.6%
Veer Jain: Second topper with 95.8%
Shreshthraj Sharma: Third topper with 95.2%.